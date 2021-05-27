NI hospital waiting lists 'undermining' free health service
The size of Northern Ireland's hospital waiting lists is "undermining" the principle of a free health service, according to the health minister.
Robin Swann was speaking ahead of the publication of the latest waiting list figures on Thursday morning.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the minister also said a new framework was being finalised to tackle waiting lists.
Previously he said the system required multi-year funding.
Mr Swann issued the statement to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, which is focusing on the lengthy hospital waiting lists.
Figures due to be released later are expected to show a further increase in waiting times.
"The time for words of concern has long gone - what we need now is a sustained period of concrete action," said Mr Swann.
He said he will be asking the Stormont Executive to commit to sustained investment to fund waiting times over a number of years.
Prioritising waiting times would "involve some difficult choices elsewhere" in government departments, he said, adding: "I accept that but I also believe that we have no choice.
"We cannot tolerate thousands of our citizens being stranded on ever growing waiting lists."
Worst in the UK
Mr Swann said ministers owed it to health and care professionals who had been making "enormous efforts to minimise the impact of the pandemic on patients".
"Many of them are exhausted. We need to show staff and patients that we are serious about tackling these issues."
This week there has been a major focus on waiting lists, which are the worst in the UK.
On Wednesday the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) published a 10-point action plan on how to tackle the waiting lists.
Mr Swann said the Northern Ireland Executive had tackled the Covid-19 pandemic with "unprecedented levels of emergency funding at our disposal" but "we do not have that for waiting times".
"This is not just about funding, of course," he said.
"We have to reshape services to improve our health service's capacity and ensure this backlog never occurs again."
The most recent statistics reveal that one in four people in Northern Ireland is on a waiting list.
According to a report by the RCS it is crucial that surgical services in Northern Ireland are not "stood down" again.
The college has said that a regional approach involving patient and surgical teams travelling to surgical hubs is the key to progress.
From the start of the pandemic, almost all elective surgery was cancelled in Northern Ireland as wards were closed and nurses moved to work solely in Covid-19 areas.
It was a move that exacerbated the waiting list crisis.