Cloughoge: Man held on suspicion of murder over fire death
- Published
Detectives investigating a fatal house fire in Cloughoge in County Armagh on Friday have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Police have said the fire is being treated as deliberate.
Officers said the 42-year-old man remained in police custody on Wednesday evening.
The fire service said firefighters brought two men out of the property in Park View at about 23:40 BST on Friday, one of whom died at the scene.
The other man was taken to hospital by ambulance and is in a critical condition.