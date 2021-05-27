DUP and UUP set to confirm new leaders
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) are expected to ratify their recent leadership elections later.
The DUP executive will meet in Belfast after the party's electoral college voted for Edwin Poots as leader and Paula Bradley as deputy leader.
Arlene Foster's tenure as DUP leader will end on Friday. She remains as first minister until the end of June.
UUP members will meet virtually to endorse Doug Beattie as leader.
He was the only candidate for the UUP leadership and is the party's fifth leader in a decade.
Mr Poots was elected DUP leader-designate this month, narrowly beating Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
It was the first time in the party's 50-year history that a leadership contest had taken place.
Mr Poots is remaining as agriculture minister and has opted not to take on the role of first minister.
It has not yet been announced who will fill that post.
North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley was elected as the party's new deputy leader after Lord Dodds announced he would not bid for re-election.
She beat MP Gregory Campbell by 18 votes to 16 and is the first woman elected to the post.
It is shaping up to be Super Thursday - ratification day for unionism.
By a strange coincidence, both main unionist parties have leadership business to attend to.
The 130-strong DUP executive, including MPs, MLAs and party representatives, will meet in a south Belfast hotel and is expected to effectively rubber stamp the election result.
The UUP is doing things slightly differently.
It is meeting will be on Zoom, and while nobody knows what the figures are going to be, there could be 500 or 600 UUP members on that call.
Could that be a Guinness Book of Records contender?