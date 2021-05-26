Covid-19: NI records 66 cases and no further deaths
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,152.
The figures also show that 66 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 122,348 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There are 28 people being treated for the virus in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care units.
Last updated 26 May at 14:55 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,6460,981 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 26 May at 14:55 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Due to a recent cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service, some official Covid-19 statistical services have been paused until further notice.
Ireland's Covid-19 dashboard was last updated on Friday 14 May, the day after the cyber attack.
At that point, there had been a total of 4,941 Covid-related deaths and 254,870 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Irish Department of Health said 365 new cases had been reported.
According to a World Health Organisation dashboard (WHO) there have been 258,603 confirmed cases in the Republic as of 25 May.
Forty-one people are in intensive care units.
Last updated at 17:30 on 25 May 2021
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Again, Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack.
But as of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland by 11 May was 1,922,913. The WHO says that a total of 1,970,088 were administered as of 16 May.
Last updated on 25 May at 18:00
Police say there have been 308 reports of the bogus police officer scam since January.