Glenn Quinn: Forensic teams re-examine Carrickfergus murder scene
Forensic teams are carrying out further examinations at the home of a man found beaten to death in Carrickfergus last year.
Glenn Quinn, 47, was murdered at his Ashleigh Park home in January 2020.
The attack was carried out by individuals believed to have to links to the South East Antrim UDA.
Mr Quinn, who was terminally ill from a blood condition, was killed after speaking out against an attack on a friend's business.
He was initially attacked by a gang of men in the communal hallway outside his apartment block.
Police said the gang then forced their way into his apartment and launched a "sustained and violent attack" on Mr Quinn.
PSNI Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said the murder investigation is continuing and asked for anyone with information to come forward.
"Glenn's heartbroken family need answers and deserve to see these barbaric killers put behind bars," he said.
The charity Crimestoppers are offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Quinn's murder.
Last September the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the investigation had "stalled", possibly because people had been too frightened to come forward.