North Road: Man taken to hospital after east Belfast collision
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital following a collision in east Belfast, police have said.
The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened on the North Road in the east of the city on Wednesday morning.
The air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
The North Road is closed in both direction between Orangefield Road and Kirkliston Park.
The North Road in east Belfast has been closed in both directions between Orangefield Road and Kirkliston Park following a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place, however, delays are expected.— Police East Belfast (@PSNIBelfastE) May 26, 2021
