North Road: Man taken to hospital after east Belfast collision

Published
image captionThe air ambulance attended the scene of the crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a collision in east Belfast, police have said.

The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened on the North Road in the east of the city on Wednesday morning.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

The North Road is closed in both direction between Orangefield Road and Kirkliston Park.

