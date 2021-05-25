Ballymena: Graves damaged in 'act of desecration' at Crebilly cemetery
A number of graves have been damaged at a cemetery in Ballymena.
The attack, at a cemetery belonging to the Catholic Kirkinriola Parish on the Crebilly Road, took place some time on Monday night or Tuesday morning.
In a Facebook post, the parish said: "During the night an act of total desecration has taken place in our cemetery in Crebilly."
Police have described the attack as "absolutely despicable".
"Damage to any grave is absolutely despicable. A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects," Insp Michelle Adams said.
"This behaviour and the destruction of graves will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities.
"We have launched an investigation, but need help from the community to bring those responsible before the courts. "
Kirkinriola Parish said that anyone whose graves have been affected have been contacted.