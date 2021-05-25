DUP: Nichola Mallon seeking legal advice over north-south boycott
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she has sought legal advice over the DUP's absence at north-south meetings.
The DUP is boycotting some North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings due to its opposition to the NI Protocol.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that places a border in the Irish Sea.
Ms Mallon told the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday that ministers are legally obliged to attend.
"I understand the DUP are having new leadership but, regardless of who the leader is, they have legal responsibilities and I am so concerned by this matter that I have sought legal advice from the attorney general on this particular issue," Ms Mallon said.
Earlier this month, Agriculture Minister and DUP leader-designate Edwin Poots was criticised for preventing another north-south ministerial meeting from taking place.
The NSMC is the main body for cross-border co-operation between the governments of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
'Obstructed'
Under the DUP's five-point plan in protest at post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, ministers are refusing to take part in north-south engagement where the protocol is being discussed.
Ms Mallon said the DUP had "deliberately obstructed" the work of the meetings by its boycott.
The SDLP has said it will raise Mr Poots' non-attendance with the executive as well as the Irish and British governments as a matter of urgency.
Early in May, the outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster did attend a rescheduled north-south meeting with Ms Mallon and her Irish counterpart.
But it is understood some of those who supported the move to oust Mrs Foster from office were concerned about the party's involvement in north-south discussions.
The Irish and UK governments have agreed to hold a high-level joint conference next month.