PSNI investigating dozens of unlawful parades over NI Protocol
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The police have said they are investigating 35 unlawful parades or protests which have taken place in recent weeks across Northern Ireland.
Thirty were related to "PUL (Protestant Unionist Loyalist) community action" against the Irish Sea border.
Rioting against Brexit's NI protocol - and other issues - broke out in several areas at the start of April.
Since then there has been a switch to demonstrations largely in the form of loyalist band parades and marches.
Since 9 April until last week, police said they are aware of almost three dozen incidents.
They added that "potential offences" have taken place under health regulations regarding public gatherings and the Public Processions (Northern Ireland ) Act 1998.
The legislation covers official notification of parades to police in advance.
"Whilst there have been no interviews and no criminal justice outcomes to date, these investigations are live and our enquiries remain ongoing into the incidents," a PSNI spokesperson told BBC NI News.
The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), a group whose members include representatives of the UVF and UDA, have said people have "the right to peaceful protest".
In a statement on 9 April, it said protest was "a fundamental human right".