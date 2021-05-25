NI surgical services must not be 'stood down again'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
It is crucial that surgical services in Northern Ireland are not "stood down again", according to a report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS).
The most recent statistics reveal that one in four people in Northern Ireland is on a waiting list.
Northern Ireland has the worst waiting times of any UK region.
The college has said that a regional approach involving patient and surgical teams travelling to surgical hubs is the key to moving forward.
Surgeons acknowledge that could involve additional travel for some people.
"The Action Plan for Surgical Recovery: 10 steps not 10 years" has called for investment, waiting list and surgery plans, Covid-light sites in every trust area, surgical hubs and elective accountability.
A Covid-light site is a hospital or unit where, as far as possible, only elective patients who do not have the virus are treated.
From the start of the pandemic, almost all elective surgery was cancelled in Northern Ireland, as wards were closed and nurses moved to work solely in Covid areas.
The move only exacerbated the waiting list crisis.
'Waiting in pain'
Mark Taylor, Director for Northern Ireland at the RCS, said that since the pandemic, the situation has only "worsened over the last year" with the health service now in "deep crisis".
"These patients will be waiting in pain and uncertainty, some of them unable to work, to go about day-to-day life," he added.
"They will be waiting for treatments ranging from hip and knee replacements to post-mastectomy breast reconstructions, and children's surgeries such as putting in vents for ear glue.
"The statistics also belie the true scale of the problem - some will seek expensive private treatment."
That is what happened to County Antrim man Brian Revels.
After developing a problem with his hip for several years and being told it would be up to five years before he got his operation, Mr Revels used his savings for private treatment.
He told BBC News NI that the "operation took place within two days", despite being told it would be several years if he waited on the health service.
Mr Revels has also gone privately for a hernia operation, after being told it too would take a couple of years.
The plan by the RCS also details the need for additional recruitment and retention of staff, the launch of a comprehensive review of surgical services to support surgical trainees, the implementation of physical and mental wellbeing programmes and protected time for health professionals to learn.
According to the College, more than 4,000 "red flag" cancer procedures, including surgery, have been cancelled since the beginning of the pandemic.
Patients waiting for general surgery, trauma and orthopaedics, and ENT (ear, nose and throat) or urology procedures are worst affected.
Waiting times for orthopaedics are especially bad and, in some areas, urgent cases can take between 1.5 years (80 weeks) and nearly 5 years (255 weeks) for treatment.
Children's surgery has also been severely affected with routine procedures taking anywhere between three and four years to be carried out.
Mr Taylor added that leaders in Northern Ireland are now faced with a choice to either continue to let things "spiral out of control" or to use the easing of Covid-19 pressures as a "turning point and an opportunity to do things differently".
"We must ensure that no matter where a patient lives in Northern Ireland they can expect the highest quality of surgical care," he said.
"Surgeons have already demonstrated great flexibility in adapting to the challenges of Covid-19 and the limitations placed on capacity.
"Protected surgical beds, Covid-19 light sites, a strong surgical team and surgical hubs are key parts to any meaningful solution.
"The Royal College of Surgeons stands ready to work with all stakeholders in delivering a surgical service fit for the 21st Century."