North Belfast: Two teenagers arrested over assault
Two teenage boys were arrested on Monday in connection with an assault in north Belfast on Saturday night.
An 18-year-old man was attacked by a group of males as he was walking along the Ardoyne Road at about 22:30 BST.
Police said the two boys arrested are aged 14 and 15 and are being questioned.
The victim of the attack was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries following the incident, which police described as a "sectarian hate crime".