West Belfast: Police dog helps find £50,000 of Class A drugs
- Published
Police in west Belfast have seized suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 during a house search, with the help of a police dog (PD).
Officers, along with PD Jonno, were involved in Saturday's search.
It also resulted in the seizure of other paraphernalia believed to be used in drug dealing.
A 37-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the search, has been released on bail.
Sgt Connolly said the PSNI remains "fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs".
"The sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals.
"We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."