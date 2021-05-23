BBC News

Barney Curley: Gambler, horse trainer and philanthropist dies at 81

Barney Curley, one of the most colourful characters in horse racing, has died aged 81.

Born in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, he became a successful horse trainer and was famed for his betting coup involving the horse Yellow Sam in 1975.

In later years he founded and dedicated his time to the charity Direct Aid For Africa to support people in Zambia.

Twenty-time champion jockey AP McCoy said Mr Curley had "well-founded legendary status".

