North Belfast: Teenager assaulted in 'vicious sectarian hate' attack
An 18-year-old man has been assaulted in what police are treating as a "sectarian hate crime" in north Belfast.
It happened as he was walking along Ardoyne Road at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the teenager was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of males.
It said there was a "verbal exchange" between the group and the teenager and he was subsequently assaulted.
The PSNI said: "This was a vicious assault which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime."
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.