North Belfast: Teenager assaulted in 'vicious sectarian hate' attack

An 18-year-old man has been assaulted in what police are treating as a "sectarian hate crime" in north Belfast.

It happened as he was walking along Ardoyne Road at 22:30 GMT on Saturday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the teenager was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of males.

It said there was a "verbal exchange" between the group and the teenager and he was subsequently assaulted.

The PSNI said: "This was a vicious assault which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime."

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

