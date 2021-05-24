Covid-19: Individual singing lessons resume for NI pupils
One-to-one singing lessons indoors are allowed to resume for all pupils in schools in Northern Ireland.
They had previously only been allowed for those taking GCSE, AS or A-level music qualifications.
However, school choirs or other groups of pupils are not yet permitted to sing together indoors.
The change to the guidance on singing has been sent to schools by the Education Authority (EA).
Hundreds of musicians and music teachers have previously called for the ban on singing indoors in schools to be overturned.
From Monday, though, other after-school and extra-curricular activities can take place again due to the easing of restrictions.
Schools can also play sports matches against other schools again, and pupils can go on trips and visits within Northern Ireland.
'Quiet singing'
The Education Authority (EA) advice on music does allow choirs or groups of pupils to sing outdoors.
"When singing outdoors be aware of wind direction for both the singers and the leader," it said.
"Social distancing (2m) should be practised and carried out when singing."
The EA said that singing could release increase "bioaerosols" if it was loud.
"Prioritising quiet singing, a beautiful sound and good technique will help control this," the EA said.
"Certain consonants further increase aerosol release, so not insisting on musical theatre levels of diction will also help."
In schools in England, groups of pupils can sing indoors but measures like good ventilation and social distancing must be in place.