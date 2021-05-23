Coronavirus: No further Covid-related deaths in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded on Sunday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,152.
The figures also show that 77 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 122,154 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, a total of 34 people were being treated for the virus in hospital, two of whom were in intensive care units.
Last updated 23 May at 11:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A significant milestone passed on Tuesday as it was confirmed that more than one million people in Northern Ireland have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 1,624,053 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 23 May at 11:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Due to a recent cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service, some official Covid-19 statistical services have been paused until further notice.
Ireland's Covid-19 dashboard was last updated on Friday 14 May, the day after the cyber attack.
At that point, there had been a total of 4,941 Covid-related deaths and 254,870 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In a statement on Saturday, the Irish Department of Health said 381 new cases had been reported.
As of 17:00 local time on Saturday, 110 people were being treated for the virus in hospital, 42 of whom were in intensive care units.
In the past 24 hours four more people were hospitalised.
Last updated at 17:15 local time on 22 May 2021
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Again, Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to last week's cyber attack.
But as of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland by 11 May was 1,922,913.
Last updated on 13 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland