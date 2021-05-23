East Belfast: Man charged after £350k worth of cocaine seized
A man has been charged with possession of a class A drug after cocaine with a street value of £350,000 was seized in east Belfast on Saturday.
He was also charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.
The 56-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police said the seizure was the result of "listening to local communities and acting on what they tell us".