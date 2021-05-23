Glenavy: Suspicious object in Main Street a 'viable pipe bomb'
A suspicious object which led to a security alert in Glenavy, County Antrim, was a "viable pipe bomb", police have said.
Several residents had to leave their homes when the object was discovered outside a property on Main Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Police and Army bomb experts examined the object before it was taken away for further forensic testing.
Main Street re-opened and residents were allowed to return at about 10:45.
"We are very fortunate that no one was injured in this reckless attack," Det Con Chris Simpson said.
He appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police.