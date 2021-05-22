Man dies in house fire in Cloughoge, County Armagh
A man has died and another is critically ill followng a house fire in Cloughoge in County Armagh.
The fire service said firefighters brought two men out of the property in Park View at about 23:40 BST on Friday, one of whom died at the scene.
The other man was taken to hospital by ambulance and is in a critical condition.
Det Insp Handley said "an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire".
"Our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries," he added.
"We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us."