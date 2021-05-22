Ballyclare: Man dies after two-vehicle crash
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash close to Ballyclare in County Antrim on Friday evening.
Police said the incident involved a black Seat Ibiza car and a quad-type farm vehicle on the Irish Hill Road just after 20:00 BST.
Insp Buchanan said the man died at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.
The road remains closed at its junctions with Lisglass Road and Rushvale Road.
Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers who have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.