Tuberculosis case confirmed at Belfast school
A pupil at St Matthew's Primary School in east Belfast has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB), the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.
The PHA said screening will be offered to pupils and staff who may have been in contact with the pupil.
It said this was a precautionary measure in line with standard national guidance.
It is working with colleagues from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, and the school.
The PHA said an information letter and a TB fact sheet are being sent to pupils and staff.
Dr Sarah Milligan, acting consultant in health protection at the PHA, said: "TB is a serious but curable infectious disease which normally affects the lungs, but it can affect other parts of the body too.
"It is usually spread through the air when a patient coughs or sneezes.
"TB is a difficult infection to catch and usually requires prolonged close contact."
Northern Ireland has a low incidence of TB - provisional figures for 2019 show 71 cases were reported that year.
There is an average of 3.7 cases per 100,000 people, and most respond well to drug treatment.
The most common symptoms of TB are a persistent cough for more than three weeks, unexplained weight loss, fever and night sweats.