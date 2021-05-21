NI weather: Rain-drenched 36 hours confirms sodden May
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Almost three quarters of the average amount of rainfall for the entire month of May has fallen in just a day and a half in parts of Northern Ireland.
The Ballypatrick Forest weather station in County Antrim had 58.6mm of rain in the 36 hours until noon on Friday.
That is 73% of what normally falls at the site during May, with the average being 80.6mm.
Up until 21 May, the station had recorded 130.9mm of rain - or 162% of the May average.
Other stations have seen almost double the amount of rain in the first three weeks of May than they normally see in the whole month.
At 113.2mm of rain, County Armagh has recorded 196% of its normal rainfall. The May average is 57.8mm.
Meanwhile in neighbouring County Down, Killowen has seen 188% of its normal rainfall at 132.6mm. The average there is 70.6mm.
Both sites recorded 39.4mm and 34mm of rain, respectively, in the 36 hours until noon today - or 68% and 48% of the normal amount of rain for May.
Now the good news.
The low pressure system, which brought the recent heavy and persistent rain, is moving away and we can look forward to drier and sunnier conditions.
However, some scattered showers as well as a spell of rain first thing on Sunday is in the forecast.
A gradual improvement is then expected next week.