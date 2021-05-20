Coronavirus: No further Covid-related deaths in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded on Thursday, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,152.
Thursday's figures also show that another 90 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 121,911 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Last updated 20 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A significant milestone passed on Tuesday as it was confirmed that more than one million people in Northern Ireland have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
On Thursday, it was reported that 1,008,589 first jabs had been delivered.
In addition, 583,977 people have received their second dose, meaning that a total of 1,592,566 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 20 May at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Due to a recent cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service, official Covid-19 statistical services have been paused until further notice.
Ireland's Covid-19 dashboard was last updated on Friday 14 May, the day after the cyber attack.
At that point, there had been a total of 4,941 Covid-related deaths and 254,870 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of midnight on Tuesday 18 May, 101 patients in Irish hospitals had a Covid-19 diagnosis and 38 of them were in intensive care.
The Irish Department of Health said the figures may change due to future data validation.
Last updated at 17:35 local time on 19 May 2021
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Again, Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to last week's cyber attack.
But as of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland by 11 May was 1,922,913.
Last updated on 13 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland