Covid-19: Indoor hospitality and household visits to resume
- Published
Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland can operate indoors from Monday in another sign of a return to normality as Covid-19 restrictions ease further.
Six people from two households will also be able to meet indoors in homes.
Non-essential travel will be allowed to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system will be in place for foreign travel.
The measures were agreed by ministers last week.
Twelve countries are to be on Northern Ireland's so-called "green list" for foreign travel, including Portugal.
People going to countries that appear on the green list do not need to quarantine on their return.
But those returning from the likes of Portugal will be asked to take a PCR test in the days after they arrive home.
England, Scotland and Wales have already implemented similar systems, with the first travellers heading off on holiday last week.
If returning from a country on the UK's red list, passengers must book and enter hotel quarantine.
Non-essential travel from Northern Ireland to other parts of the Common Travel Area (CTA) is to be allowed from Monday and people will not be required to isolate on return if they have visited family or friends in other parts of the area.
The CTA is the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
What is happening from Monday?
- Indoor household visits allowed, with up to six people from no more than two households (this does not include children under 12)
- Overnight stays permitted
- Indoor hospitality allowed with six people allowed to sit together from unlimited households (children under 12 not counted in the six)
- Hotels, B&Bs and other travel and tourism venues to reopen
- Post wedding and civil partnership receptions permitted, with no restriction on top table but restriction of 10 at other tables
- Removal of stay local message
- Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, with indoor sports and outdoor inter-schools sports allowed
- Indoor visitor attractions can reopen with mitigations, including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas
- Libraries can reopen
- Indoor group exercise and training can resume, including soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres
- Up to 500 spectators allowed at outdoor sport events or gatherings
- Increase in number allowed for indoor (non-domestic) gatherings, subject to venue risk assessment
At last Thursday's executive meeting, ministers also backed the reopening of hotels and B&Bs from Monday and the attendance of spectators at outdoor sport events - up to 500 may be permitted.
Indoor household visits will also be allowed, with six people from two households allowed at one time. Children under 12 do not count towards the total.
Overnight stays will also be permitted.
Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to trade indoors with a maximum of six people per table from a maximum of six households, or up to 10 people provided they are all from the same household.
'Cautious and careful'
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed the moves, but urged people to remain cautious and careful given the prevalence, particularly in Great Britain, of the so-called Indian variant of the virus.
Other measures easing from Monday include increased numbers permitted for indoor gatherings - not including domestic settings - to allow for community events such as mother-and-toddler groups to resume.
National Trust houses and other properties in Northern Ireland will start to reopen their doors to visitors from Monday.
It said some small properties or places which cannot accommodate social distancing will reopen later once Covid restrictions are lifted or when repair or redisplay work is completed.
Up to 1,000 fans were allowed to attend Friday's Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park in Lurgan, County Armagh.
But spectators will not be allowed back for Derry City's game against St Patrick's Athletic on Monday night.
Derry City Football Club is disappointed to have to inform supporters that no spectators will be permitted to attend our home game against St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday night.https://t.co/2GXcNwhf2B pic.twitter.com/bHpPI3s9HU— Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) May 20, 2021
The decision was taken after discussions with public health officials, "based on the current high rates of Covid-19 transmission in the city", according to a statement on the club's website.