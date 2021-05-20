Jim Rodgers has whip restored by outgoing UUP leader Steve Aiken
The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) has restored the whip to a Belfast councillor after it was removed two years ago over an election leaflet about the Alliance party.
The leaflet claimed that Alliance had a record of "voting with the Provisional IRA's political wing".
It was distributed by Jim Rodgers and running mate Peter Johnston.
The UUP confirmed on Thursday that outgoing leader Steve Aiken had restored the whip to Mr Rodgers.
Alliance leader Naomi Long had condemned the leaflet and called for an apology.
At the time, then UUP leader Robin Swann said the leaflet was not a "central UUP message" and had referred the matter for investigation.
Mr Rodgers is a long-standing councillor in Belfast and served as lord mayor on two occasions.