Covid-19: Students 'at mercy of landlords' in leases
- Published
Students are being asked by private landlords to sign 12-month leases for the new academic year despite continued Covid uncertainty, student representatives have said.
During lockdown, some students in private accommodation were charged for rooms they did not live in.
Students claimed they were being treated unfairly by private landlords.
Student representatives said they had seen no change from landlords despite these experiences.
Ellen Fearon, NUS-USI president, said students were at "the mercy of landlords and their generosity, which isn't very forthcoming in a lot of cases".
"In the private rented sector, students are again signing into house contracts for another 12 months that they may or may not need," she said.
"In many cases they are being encouraged to do so again, which is very disappointing, by private landlords."
Collette Cassidy, Ulster University Students Union (UUSU) president, said prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, students signed leases and then there was ultimately no flexibility from landlords when lockdown was brought in.
"[In] the private rented accommodation, nothing has changed. Students are signing [up to] accommodation and that's them tied into it and they can't get out," she said.
"Students are coming to us, panicking, worried."
Ms Cassidy said landlords should be flexible and have a get-out clause in leases as a result of the pandemic.
"To expect students to sign on for contracts for nine, 10, 12 months is just not reasonable, (it is) unfair and unjust," she added.
The student representatives were addressing assembly members (MLAs) on Stormont's Economy Committee on Wednesday.
SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said both Queen's University and Ulster University had been flexible with students, but that this was not the case with the private rented sector.
The majority of students at the universities spent the 2020/21 academic year taking their degree courses online.
Face-to-face teaching only continued in some subjects where it was regarded as necessary - including some medical, engineering, architecture, music and science courses.
'Supports to students'
Ms Fearon also said while the £500 payment from the Stormont Executive to students due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic was welcome, three-quarters are not eligible to receive it.
"That includes further education students, part-time students, thesis-only students, international students and other groups as well," she said.
"I think it offers us a perfect case study for the challenges that we have faced throughout the whole pandemic in trying to get the supports to students that they need."
The scheme, announced in February by Economy Minister Diane Dodds, is part of a wider support package costing £37.7m.
Ms Fearon said the payments were a short-term, partial solution to a much wider problem.
She said there was no long-term strategy from government to help students to cope financially.
Ms Fearon also criticised Mrs Dodds for her "lack of engagement with NUS-USI and unwillingness to devote time and resources to student issues".
"This is symptomatic of a much wider lack of interest and lack of regard which we have struggled with since the formation of the economy department," she added.