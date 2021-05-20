Covid-19: Executive to consider signing-off on easing of restrictions
By Colm Kelpie
BBC News NI
- Published
NI ministers will meet on Thursday to decide whether to give final approval to the easing of a raft of Covid restrictions.
These include the reopening of indoor hospitality, hotels and B&Bs from Monday, as well as allowing up to 500 people to attend outdoor sport events as spectators.
Indoor household visits may also be allowed from that date.
Arlene Foster has said foreign travel will also be discussed at the meeting.
International travellers visiting or returning to Northern Ireland must currently provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, provide journey and contact details and also isolate for 10 days.
If returning from a country on the UK's red list, they must book and enter hotel quarantine. Travellers from amber countries have to isolate at home on arrival.
Northern Ireland currently has no countries on a green list.
First Minister Mrs Foster said the executive was considering "the most appropriate" green list for Northern Ireland and she hoped there would be an outcome this week.
Non-essential travel from Northern Ireland to other parts of the Common Travel Area (CTA) is to be allowed from Monday and people will not be required to isolate on return if they have visited family or friends in other parts of the area.
The CTA is the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
Regarding indoor hospitality, Mrs Foster told the assembly on Monday that she and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill had met the Hotels Federation and Hospitality Ulster in advance of the hoped-for reopening on 24 May.
It has been proposed that indoor hospitality may be permitted to resume with a maximum of six people per table from a maximum of six households, or up to 10 people provided they are all from the same household.
While these changes have yet to be rubber stamped by Stormont ministers, it's fair to say all signs look good.
People here have looked on enviously for weeks at England, Scotland and Wales where opening up has moved at a quicker pace.
But Monday is now set to be one of the most significant days yet for Northern Ireland's lockdown easing.
Almost five months have passed since the restrictions were initially imposed, shutting down so much of the economy and severely restricting social contact.
If these relaxations are finally given the green light, it will mark a pretty big turning point in Northern Ireland's recovery from lockdown.
Hopefully, there will be no going back.
Mrs Foster, who will attend the executive virtually from London due to a meeting with Boris Johnson, said contact tracing needed to be put in place within the sector.
She also said ministers were keeping a close eye on the Indian variant of the virus.
"We are concerned at what we see in England, Scotland and Wales at present. Here in Northern Ireland there is no evidence of significant community transmission.
"We are pleased about that and we want to keep that the case, so we will listen to our advisers this Thursday to hear what they have to say in relation to all of those issues."
Other measures easing from Monday include increased numbers permitted for indoor gatherings - not including domestic settings - to allow for community events such as mother-and-toddler groups to resume.
From Monday, if ministers agree on Thursday, up to six people from no more than two households will be allowed to meet in private homes, with children aged 12 and under not counted towards the total.
Overnight stays will also be allowed.
Up to 1,000 fans will also be allowed to attend Friday's Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park in Lurgan, County Armagh.