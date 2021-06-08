DUP: Who are the new members of Edwin Poots' ministerial team?
Edwin Poots made clear his desire to reshuffle the DUP's ministerial line-up soon after he was chosen as party leader.
Those changes have now been announced, with Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan nominated as first minister.
BBC News NI looks at the new members of the DUP's ministerial team as Mr Poots moulds the party more in his image.
Paul Givan
Paul Givan's political trajectory has taken him from working in Edwin Poots' constituency office to first minister.
The Lagan Valley assembly member said it was a "huge task" to follow in the footsteps of DUP founder Ian Paisley, and his successors Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster, whom he referred to as "giants".
Aged 39, he is the youngest person to hold the position of Northern Ireland's first minister.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra after his appointment, Mr Givan's father Alan said he worried the role of first minister had come too soon for his son and his "young shoulders".
A staunch supporter of the DUP leader, Mr Givan was one of the early names to be tipped for the post of first minister when the Edwin Poots made it known that he would not take on the role.
His working relationship with the new DUP leader goes back two decades and when he was first elected to public office in 2005, Mr Givan served alongside Mr Poots on Lisburn City Council.
Mr Givan's assembly career began in 2010, when he was co-opted in the Lagan Valley constituency to replace Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, again working alongside Mr Poots.
The two men share a constituency office in Lisburn.
This is not Mr Givan's first ministerial role. In 2016 he was appointed as communities minister, although his time in the post was cut short by the collapse of Stormont in January 2017.
Mr Givan endorsed Mr Poots' bid for leadership of the DUP.
Paul Frew
Paul Frew has been selected as economy minister, replacing Diane Dodds who has occupied the post since 2020.
Mr Frew tweeted that he was "honoured and humbled" to be given the opportunity and praised Mrs Dodds who "led the department and supported businesses through the most challenging of times".
However, during the pandemic he has been critical of executive decisions taken to keep businesses closed as part of measures designed to restrict the spread of Covid-19.
The North Antrim assembly member (MLA) ran Edwin Poots' successful campaign for the DUP leadership.
He has represented his constituency since 2010, when he replaced Ian Paisley, who had been elected to Westminster.
Prior to that, he served as a councillor on Ballymena Borough Council.
Michelle McIlveen
Michelle McIlveen has been confirmed as the new education minister.
She replaces Peter Weir, who took up the role in 2020.
The Strangford MLA, who has been a member of the assembly since her election in 2007, said she "does not underestimate the challenges ahead".
Ms McIlveen's first ministerial role was that of junior minister to the then DUP leader and first minister, Peter Robinson, in 2015.
In January of that year she was appointed as minister for regional development - a post she held until March 2016.
From May 2016 to Stormont's collapse in 2017, she served as the minister of agriculture, environment and rural affairs, the position currently occupied by Edwin Poots.
Gary Middleton
Formerly a computer science student, the new junior minister was elected to Derry City Council in 2011 when he was just 20 years old.
He served as the city's deputy mayor from 2013 until his co-option to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2015.
Aged 24-years-old, Mr Middleton became the DUP MLA for Foyle making him the youngest assembly member at the time.
Mr Middleton has also stood as the party's Westminster candidate for Foyle in the last three General Elections.
Mr Middleton brings some previous experience to the role of junior minister having briefly stepped into the role while Gordon Lyons stepped into the agriculture brief at the start of this year while Edwin Poots received treatment for cancer.
Paula Bradley
Paula Bradley, who was selected by her party colleagues to replace Lord Dodds as the deputy leader of the DUP in May, will will stay in her role as chair of the Communities Committee at Stormont.
Ms Bradley began work in the DUP's communications office in 2002 and her career branched into the political sphere from there.
She has served as an assembly member for North Belfast since 2011, having previously served on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
She was chosen as mayor of the council in 2010.
Ms Bradley's positions on issues such as same sex marriage and abortion access in Northern Ireland are more liberal than those of some DUP colleagues.
She recently abstained from an assembly vote calling on gay conversion therapy to be banned, which the rest of her party voted against.
Outside of the party, Ms Bradley has worked as a social worker at Antrim Area Hospital.