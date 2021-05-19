Emma Rogan: Sinn Féin deselects MLA in South Down
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Sinn Féin's South Down MLA Emma Rogan has been deselected by the party as a candidate for the next election.
It follows changes in Foyle, where two sitting MLAs including Martina Anderson were asked to stand down.
The Irish News first reported that Ms Rogan applied to stand again in South Down, but was not chosen in a selection convention.
It is understood that Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Cathy Mason was selected instead.
Ms Rogan has been an MLA since June 2017, after she was co-opted to replace Chris Hazzard when he won the South Down Westminster seat.
She is the daughter of Adrian Rogan, one of six men killed in the Loughinisland loyalist gun attack in 1994.
A Sinn Féin spokesman said: "Following a recent selection convention held in the South Down constituency the membership elected Sinéad Ennis and Cathy Mason to stand for the party in the next Assembly elections."
Last week, the party's vice-president Michelle O'Neill defended how Sinn Féin handled the restructuring of its team in the Foyle constituency.
There is speculation that the party is planning to make more changes to its assembly team line-up in preparation for the next election.