About 400 secondary pupils waiting for counselling
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
About 400 post-primary school pupils in Northern Ireland are on a waiting list to receive counselling, but the service is not "overwhelmed."
That is according to the Education Minister Peter Weir, speaking to MLAs on Stormont's Education Committee.
However, Mr Weir said he had "visited too many schools even during lockdown where there have been suicides".
He also said a pilot programme for counselling in primary schools would begin in the 2021/22 school year.
Primary schools in Northern Ireland currently have to arrange and pay for their own counselling.
The children's commissioner and some head teachers have previously called for that to change.
Covid-19 impact
There have also been concerns on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns on the mental health of children and young people.
The Independent Counselling Service for Schools (ICSS) is provided by independent organisations but managed by the Education Authority (EA).
The counselling service for post-primary schools was introduced in September 2019 at a cost of £23.6m over five years.
However, the number of pupils in each school who can see a counsellor is limited and depends on the size of their post-primary school.
Responding to a question from the Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan, Mr Weir said there had been an increased demand for counselling since all children returned to school but the service was not "overwhelmed."
'Being managed'
A Department of Education official, Ricky Irwin, told committee members that around 400 post-primary pupils were waiting for counselling.
"The service tells us that it's being managed at this point in time," Mr Irwin said.
"It isn't the overwhelming demand that may have been expected."
However, departmental officials were unable to tell the DUP MLA William Humphrey how long pupils spent on average waiting for counselling.
"Let me tell you the principals in my area before Covid were pulling their hair out with having to spend front line money in buying in counselling services," Mr Humphrey said.
"If it's still the same it's not a good place we're at, I have to be honest."
Mr Weir also cautioned against "false optimism" and said demand may rise in the coming months.
"There will always be a concern that you get a form of delayed trauma with the pandemic," he said.
"Maybe six months down the road we may see some problems starting to arise."
The minister also said he planned to introduce a pilot counselling service in primary schools from September 2021, as long as the Executive agreed to fund it.
"There has been a feeling at times - I think a mistaken feeling - that these are really only issues that happen in post-primary schools," he said.
"Primary schools have felt particularly in terms of counselling, in terms of support, that they've maybe have been the poor relation in the past."
"We're determined to try to rectify that."
'Positive outcome'
The committee chair, Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, welcomed news of the pilot and said it was a "positive outcome" from Mr Weir's time in office.
UUP MLA Robbie Butler, however, said additional specialist counselling may also be needed in special schools.
During the committee hearing, a number of MLAs referred to speculation that Mr Weir's term as minister may end soon due to an expected reshuffle by the new DUP leader Edwin Poots.
Mr Sheehan made the point when asking the minister for more help for children in Irish-medium education who had not been in school during the pandemic.
"We're often told minister we should live every day as if it's our last. Could I suggest to you that given the possibility that you may be in your last few days," Mr Sheehan said.
Committee chair Chris Lyttle MLA interjected to laughter from a number of MLAs.
"You have an opportunity to leave a good legacy behind you over the next few days," Mr Sheehan continued.
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan also made reference to the speculation about a reshuffle.
"I know there's some uncertainty as well as to whether you'll be minister in a few weeks or not," Mr McCrossan said.
"If you want me to put a good word in for you with Edwin I'll see what I can do," Mr Weir responded.