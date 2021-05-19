Arlene Foster to meet Boris Johnson for final time as first minister
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The outgoing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and First Minister Arlene Foster will meet the Prime Minister in Downing Street on Wednesday, the BBC understands.
It is believed the meeting has been organised for some time.
Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and end her tenure as first minister at the end of June.
She will travel to London to meet Boris Johnson and is expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The visit will be Mrs Foster's last as both party leader and first minister.
She announced her resignation last month after an internal party revolt and has since said she will be leaving the party.
After the early morning meeting she will remain in London to remotely chair Thursday's weekly Executive meeting before returning home.
The visit is going ahead despite Edwin Poots' election as her successor on Friday.
Mr Poots, who discussed the Protocol with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis in Stormont on Tuesday, remains the DUP leader designate until his position is ratified by the party Executive.
In an interview with the Sunday Life, Mr Poots indicated he will consult with the party about whether Arlene Foster should stand down as first minister earlier than her intended departure date.
He has also said he is keen to ensure a smooth transition when Mrs Foster goes.