Edwin Poots: Arlene Foster's exit is 'rough and tumble' of politics
DUP leader-designate Edwin Poots has defended the ousting of Arlene Foster as the "rough and tumble" of politics.
In an interview with BBC News NI, Mr Poots said sometimes "people are on the wrong side of it".
Mrs Foster announced her resignation as DUP leader and first minister last month after an internal party revolt.
"That is how politics is and we do not get involved in discussing internal affairs of the DUP in a public way," Mr Poots said.
Mr Poots said he "would assume at some stage it may well happen to me".
"Politics is a rough and tumble game and sometimes people are on the wrong side of it," Mr Poots said.
Mr Poots said he had spoken to Mrs Foster and would speak on a one-to-one basis "in due course".
Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June.
In an interview with the Sunday Life, Mr Poots indicated he will consult with the party about whether Arlene Foster should stand down as first minister earlier than her intended departure date.
The DUP leader-designate said he wanted to split the DUP leader and first minister roles because he believes there is a "real piece of work" to do in building the party and he wants to give his attention to that.
But he added: "We will see in due course. But I move forward with the commitment that I wasn't going forward as first minister... if in the future members think it would work better with me as first minister, then we will have that discussion. But for this time, I don't have any interest or intent to do that."
Mr Poots also signalled he has no intention of collapsing Stormont over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which places a border in the Irish Sea.
He said Stormont is an asset in making the arguments against the protocol.
"It gives us authority to make arguments. It takes us right to the centre of government in the United Kingdom and I have made these arguments."
He said the arguments would be put forward forcibly and that legally, every course that can be taken to tackle the protocol will be taken.
"We will take every reasonable exercise that we can to ensure that we can inflict damage to the protocol," he said.
Mr Poots has said he is keen to ensure a smooth transition when Mrs Foster steps down.
He has been holding individual meetings with DUP assembly members, seeking their views before beginning any shake-up.
His plans are thought to include changing the ministerial team, as well as the DUP chairs and vice-chairs of Stormont's committees.
He also met Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on Tuesday.