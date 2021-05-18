Royal visit: Charles and Camilla at Belfast City Hall
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their first visit to Belfast during Northern Ireland's centenary year.
They began their visit at Belfast City Hall, where they discussed the events of 100 years ago with historians.
The prince's great-grandfather, King George V, officially opened Northern Ireland's first parliament when it met at the city hall on 22 June 1921.
Prince Charles and Camilla followed in his footsteps on Tuesday.
Among the historians they were due to meet was Professor Paul Bew, who is chair of official historical advisory panel, set up to advise the government on the centenary.
After leaving Belfast City Hall, the royal couple travelled to the Education Authority's headquarters in the Cathedral Quarter.
There, Prince Charles met youth workers and young people who spoke about the impact of youth services.
It is the royal couple's 18th visit to Northern Ireland and their first since September last year when they visited the Ulster Museum and met medical staff involved in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before the pandemic, Charles and Camilla had been frequent visitors to the Republic of Ireland.
It is 10 years since his mother, the Queen, made her first visit to Dublin.
Previous to that, King George V was the last reigning monarch to visit Dublin, in 1911, when it was still part of the United Kingdom.