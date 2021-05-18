Hovis workers in NI call for pay parity with GB staff
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A strike at the Hovis bakery plant in south Belfast is entering its fifth day.
Workers at the Apollo Road factory walked out on Friday in a dispute over pay - they want to be paid the same as their counterparts in Great Britain.
Hovis has warned the strike could affect bread supplies across Ireland.
BBC News NI understands some large retailers have reported small issues, but other suppliers have stepped in to cover any gaps in provision.
Hovis said its Belfast operation produces 35% of all bread sold in Northern Ireland.
Sean McKeever, regional officer for the union Unite, told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that pay negotiations would continue later on Tuesday.
"Our members are asking for parity of pay. These people are paid 10% less than our counterparts in GB," he said.
"It's very important the company steps up and enters meaningful negotiations.
"We are going to engage in those talks on the view that the company is sensible about what they are putting forward and they can commit to resolving this issue."
Mr McKeever said no bread had been baked at the Belfast site since Thursday.
Workers who are on strike are maintaining a 24-hour presence at the bakery.
'Fair and reasonable'
A spokesperson for Hovis told BBC News NI the response from unions suggests a resolution is some time away.
"We remain disappointed that the unions were not prepared to put to vote an above inflation pay offer of 3% each year for two years to our colleagues and their members," the spokesperson said.
"We stand by the fact this was a fair and reasonable offer given the current market conditions.
"The claim made by both unions is for a 10.5% pay increase, with additional elements taking it to approximately 15%, which is clearly unsustainable."
Hovis produces its own brand of bread and products for major supermarkets.
The company said operations were currently disrupted with supply issues in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
"We will do what we can to resolve the strike action but this has to be in a sustainable manner for the long-term future of the business and our ongoing relationships with our customers," the spokesperson said.