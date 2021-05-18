North Belfast brothers still missing after four days
Two young brothers from north Belfast who went missing on Friday evening have not yet been located, police said.
Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, Fabricio, who is eight, were last seen getting into a black Ford car on Limestone Road at about 18:00 BST.
The PSNI believe they may be with a relative in Northern Ireland but could have crossed the Irish border.
Insp Phil McCullagh said he wants to know if the boys are safe and well.
At the time they were last seen, Patrick was wearing a light-coloured top and bottoms with black shoes.
Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.
The boys are described as having dark hair.