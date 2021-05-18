Convicted sex offender Gavin Cuthbert sentenced for abusing boys
- Published
A convicted sex offender who groomed boys then treated them "as if they were child prostitutes" has been given a sentence totalling 11 and a half years.
Gavin Cuthbert - who is already serving a significant prison term for sexually abusing boys - had a further six years and six months added to this sentence.
More than 40 offences were committed against three boys.
Cuthbert has been deemed a dangerous offender by both the Probation Board and Judge Stephen Fowler QC.
As a result, the 50-year-old had an extended period of five years licence imposed.
Judge Fowler said: "It is clear the sexual abuse on these children was not only significant and detrimental at the time of offending, but continues to have a significant impact on their lives - even to this day."
Cuthbert was handed a nine-year sentence in February 2018 for sexual offences against other victims.
He was back in court the following year where he was handed a further sentence for additional historic sexual abuse.
Cuthbert appeared at Tuesday's hearing at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with Magilligan Prison.
He was sentenced for offences dating from May 1988 to April 2018.
Threat to burn house
Cuthbert pleaded guilty to six offences against a boy aged 13 to 14, between February 2014 and August 2015.
He first met the teenager in an amusement arcade on the Ards Peninsula.
Cuthbert gave the child money for the amusements and the boy started visting Cuthbert in his caravan and recalled being "physically sick" the first time he was abused.
Arrested and questioned about the offences in February 2019, he admitted the abuse.
He also admitted sexually abusing another young boy on four occasions between April 2014 and April 2018.
The complainant, who was aged between 11 to 14 at the time, was abused in Cuthbert's home.
After the first incident, the boy recalled being ashamed and scared, with Cuthbert threatening to burn his house down if he told anyone.
'Campaign of rape'
Cuthbert's third victim was abused over a period from May 1988 to May 1999 and was subjected to a "campaign of rape".
The abuse started when the boy was around six and continued until he was 17, and occurred in Cuthbert's house, in hotels and car parks.
Cuthbert was later charged with, and pleaded guilty to, 37 offences against the complainant.
As he imposed the sentence, Judge Fowler said the seriousness of the offending, Cuthbert's persistence and his "enduring sexual pre-occupation with and damaging behaviour towards young boys" warranted the dangerousness assessment.
Cuthbert was handed a six-and-a-half year extended custodial sentence. As he was deemed dangerous he may not be automatically released on licence after serving half his sentence.
Instead, he may spend the full term behind bars, and when released he will be on licence for a further five years.