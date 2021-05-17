BBC News

Coronavirus: One more Covid-related death in NI

Published
Related Topics

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

One further coronavirus-linked death has been recorded on Monday, meaning the total number of deaths is now 2,150.

Over the last 24 hours, 82 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Last updated 17 May at 14:30 BST

Vaccines

Some 997,605 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 559, 227 have received two doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,556,832.

Last updated 17 May at 14:30 BST

Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland

A further 802 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland.

There were 447 cases reported on Friday, and a further 355 cases reported up to midnight on Saturday.

There are 109 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 42 of them are in intensive care units.

The Health Service Executive did not release Covid-19 updates on Saturday due to a technical issue.

The Irish Department of Health said that figures may change due to future data validation.

Last updated on 16 May at 17:00 local time

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Vaccines

As of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,922,913.

Last updated on 13 May at 18:00 local time

Source: Department of Health Ireland

Related Topics