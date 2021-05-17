Coronavirus: One more Covid-related death in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further coronavirus-linked death has been recorded on Monday, meaning the total number of deaths is now 2,150.
Over the last 24 hours, 82 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
Last updated 17 May at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
Some 997,605 people in Northern Ireland have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 559, 227 have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,556,832.
Last updated 17 May at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
A further 802 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland.
There were 447 cases reported on Friday, and a further 355 cases reported up to midnight on Saturday.
There are 109 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 42 of them are in intensive care units.
The Health Service Executive did not release Covid-19 updates on Saturday due to a technical issue.
The Irish Department of Health said that figures may change due to future data validation.
Last updated on 16 May at 17:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,922,913.
Last updated on 13 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland