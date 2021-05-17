Falcarragh Drive homes evacuated due to elaborate hoax
- Published
A security alert in west Belfast, which led to number of homes being evacuated overnight, has been declared an "elaborate hoax" by police.
The operation began following the discovery of a suspicious object in Falcarragh Drive.
Shortly before 01:30 BST on Monday, police announced the street had been cordoned off at its junctions with Suffolk Road and Lenadoon Avenue.
The alert has since ended and police have appealed for information.