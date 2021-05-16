Rangers celebrations in the Shankill 'breached Covid rules'
- Published
Police have said a large gathering in the Shankill area of Belfast on Saturday was "clearly a breach" of Covid-19 regulations.
Rangers fans gathered to celebrate the team winning the Scottish Premiership title for the 55th time.
Ch Insp Darren Fox said police attended to "explain and encourage" people to adhere to the coronavirus rules, and have now launched an investigation.
He added that "action may be taken" in relation to the alleged breaches.
Under NI regulations, outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people from two households.
"It is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the regulations, when we know so many other people are playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the regulations," he said.
In Scotland, three police officers were injured and 20 people arrested as crowds were dispersed due to "rising disorder", as thousands of Rangers celebrated in Glasgow city centre.
Police Scotland said "many more arrests will follow" after what it described as "disgraceful scenes".