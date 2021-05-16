Coronavirus: No new Covid-related deaths in NI in last 48 hours
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded over the weekend, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,149.
Over the last 48 hours, 109 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health did not release Covid-19 updates on Saturday due to a technical issue.
The Covid-19 dashboard will next be updated on Monday.
Last updated 16 May at 14:30 BST
Vaccines
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,548,336.
Last updated 16 May at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Four additional Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, bringing the country's death toll to 4,941.
Another 425 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 254,870.
There are 111 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 39 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 14 May at 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 11 May, 1,408,105 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 514,808 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,922,913.
Last updated on 13 May at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland