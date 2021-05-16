Dundonald: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious assault in Dundonald.
A 42-year-old man was discovered with a head injury close to the Ulster Hospital at about 04:05 BST on Sunday morning.
Police said he was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The arrested man is also being questioned on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.