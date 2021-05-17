Bobby Storey funeral: Watchdog report on police to be published
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
A watchdog report into whether there were failings in how the police handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey will be published on Monday.
A review was launched after it was announced prosecutions could not be brought against 24 Sinn Féin politicians.
It was conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC).
The findings will be presented to Justice Minister Naomi Long and the NI Policing Board early on Monday.
The report is thought to run to more than 100 pages.
About 2,000 people attended Mr Storey's funeral in Belfast last June at a time when health regulations placed strict limits on funeral numbers and public gatherings.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was among those later questioned during a six-month police investigation.
In March, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it could not recommend prosecutions due to a lack of clarity around the regulations and because of prior engagement between Sinn Féin and the PSNI during funeral planning.
The political fall-out saw the DUP and Ulster Unionists call for the resignation of Chief Constable Simon Byrne.
Mrs Long, who backed him, asked for the external review on behalf of the policing board.
Tightly guarded report
Inspectors have assessed whether the PSNI's approach "was within the parameters of policing standards".
It has had a team based in Belfast during a quick-fire examination of events and is understood to have interviewed Mr Byrne and senior staff.
It also reviewed communications regarding the funeral.
The report is being tightly guarded.
No advance copies have been shared with the PSNI or the board.
It is due to be published at noon on Monday after the head of HMIC, Matt Parr, briefs Mrs Long and then a closed-doors session of the Northern Ireland Policing Board.