Edwin Poots wants smooth DUP leadership transition
The next Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has said he wants to speak with Arlene Foster about ensuring "a smooth transition" in the party's leadership.
In April, Mrs Foster said she would step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June.
Mr Poots said he wants his new ministers to get "up and running".
In an interview with the Sunday Life newspaper, he said he would speak with DUP MPs and MLAs about his new team.
The current agriculture and rural affairs minister said members could also judge whether he is the "right man to stay" in that post, or whether he should take on a different brief or leave ministerial office.
Besides the post of first minister, which Mr Poots has said he does not want, the party also hold the economy and education portfolios in the NI Executive.
"I want our party to be a party that is healing and fit for purpose going forward. Therefore, I will deal with things as gently as I possibly can but also practically going forward," he told the newspaper.
"I will ascertain those views over the next few days."
On Friday, Mr Poots defeated his Lagan Valley constituency colleague Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP in the DUP's first contested leadership election in its 50-year history.
Paula Bradley MLA was also elected as deputy leader after seeing off a challenge from Gregory Campbell MP.
Mr Poots said advice from colleagues will be "critical" to determining any changes to the DUP's ministerial team.
He explained that by rejecting the role of first minister, which has been held by previous DUP leaders, whoever occupies it instead can focus on "leading the country and dealing with the machinations of government".
"The leader of unionism can focus on reinvigorating unionism," he continued.
"This is absolutely critical now".
Unionist pacts
With an assembly election a year away in 2022, Mr Poots said he planned to speak with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) about ways to maximise the unionist vote.
He described the possibility of Sinn Féin becoming Stormont's largest party and nominating a first minister as "destabilising" and "something a lot of people would find hard to swallow".
The potential for a Sinn Féin justice minister "would create problems", he added, "given the history of Sinn Féin and where they have come from and the attitude they had during the Troubles towards IRA violence".
Mr Poots said he wants unionist parties to cooperate to find a "solution" to the issues arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of the UK-EU Brexit deal which has led to disruption and additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland.
The DUP leader designate said he has requested to meet the prime minister and NI Secretary Brandon Lewis to discuss the issues and will "certainly be ramping things" in expressing his opposition to the protocol.
"I have been working with a senior UK lawyer who is advising us on what steps we can take in terms of judicial remedies," he said.
"If there isn't real significant political progress made in the coming weeks, I would imagine we would be launching judicial proceedings in the not too distant future."
Mr Poots re-stated that he would not be attending North-South Ministerial Council meetings until there was a resolution.
He accused the Irish government of having "hugely damaged north-south relations in their conduct over the protocol, the demands they have made and the aggressive nature".