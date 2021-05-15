Covid-19: Police warn against Rangers crowds in Belfast's Shankill area
Police have warned against crowds gathering in the Shankill Road area of Belfast.
Images on social media show large numbers of Rangers fans celebrating the team lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday.
Under NI's Covid-19 guidelines, outdoor gatherings are currentlylimited to 10 people from two households.
The PSNI tweeted that officers were in the area and they would gather evidence of potential Covid-19 breaches.
"Investigations will follow and, where appropriate, enforcement action may be taken in the coming days," added police.
Police in Scotland have also urged crowds of Rangers fans to disperse after they gathered in Glasgow during the team's 4-0 win against Aberdeen.