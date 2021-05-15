Daisy Hill: Two staff members hurt in hospital attack
Two members of staff have been injured after they were attacked by a patient at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry on Saturday morning.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested. It is understood he is considered as vulnerable.
Police said a nurse suffered cuts to her neck and chin, while a healthcare assistant suffered a puncture wound to his side.
Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The Southern Trust said one of the staff members remains in the hospital's emergency department "as a precaution".
The police said the incident happened at about 05:40 BST and the man remains in custody.
Health Minister Robin Swann said it was an "appalling and distressing incident" and wished the victims a "full and quick" recovery.
Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins tweeted that she also wished those hurt "a full and speedy recovery" while SDLP MLA Justin McNulty described the incident as "shocking, sad and scary".