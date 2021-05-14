Edwin Poots is elected DUP leader
Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has been elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.
He succeeds Arlene Foster, who steps down as party leader on 28 May and will then leave her role as NI first minister at the end of June.
Mr Poots beat MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to take on the top post in the party.
It is the first time in the party's 50-year history that a leadership contest has taken place.
Mr Poots received 19 votes and Sir Jeffrey 17 votes.
North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley has been elected as the party's new deputy leader, after incumbent Lord Dodds announced he would not bid for re-election.
She beat MP Gregory Campbell by 18 votes to 16. '
Only three people have held the role of DUP leader since the party was established in 1971 - its founder the late Ian Paisley, followed by Peter Robinson and its current leader, Arlene Foster.
A secret party ballot of party MPs and NI Assembly members was held on Friday.
Mr Poots said it was an immense honour to be selected for the top post and he was looking forward to a "positive relationship right across Northern Ireland with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties".
He said Northern Ireland people had shown "remarkable resilience".
"I stand here very proud to be taking up the mantle as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and that brings with it a responsiblity to all of unionism," he said.
"I will be a leader in unionism who will be reaching out to other leaders in unionism. I want to see unionism working together."
Mr Poots became an MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) for the Lagan Valley constituency in 1998 and has also served on Lisburn City Council.
He has served as Northern Ireland minister for the environment, minister for arts, culture and leisure and as health minister over the course of his political career.
