Debenhams closure signals challenge for Northern Ireland retail
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Debenhams shops across the UK are closing today for the final time.
It has five stores in Northern Ireland - the first opened at Belfast's Castlecourt Shopping Centre in 1990.
The company traces its roots back to 1778 when William Clark opened a shop in London's West End, selling fabrics, bonnets and parasols.
Recent problems at the department store chain started before the coronavirus pandemic.
But it is now the latest in a series of big names to disappear from the high street.
Debenhams operated stores not just in Belfast but also in the Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena, the Quays in Newry and Foyleside in Londonderry.
The closures will be a devastating blow not just for the dozens of staff who worked at the stores, but also for the shopping centres which will be left with big gaps to fill.
One of those gaps has already gone, after Mike Ashley from Sports Direct bought the Derry unit - he will be turning it into a Frasers in the coming weeks.
It's hoped that move will mean many of the staff who lost their jobs from the Debenhams in Derry will be re-employed by Frasers.
Huge challenges
Like Debenhams, the high street was already facing huge challenges before the Covid-19 pandemic - and then lockdown effectively forced shoppers online.
It's not only the big names that are struggling. Smaller traders have also been hit hard in the last 12 months.
Belfast-based craft shop the Wickerman has taken the difficult decision to close its doors after 27 years in the city.
It sells wares of artists from across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and has been in three different units on the high street.
Its current lease has come to an end and, because of the pandemic, it will not re-open.
Co-owner Laurence Burrell said it has been an emotional journey.
"When we made all our staff redundant, I cried. When we emailed everybody to say we were closing down, I cried," she said.
"It's like a part of our life - 27 years of passion and commitment - in a way it's like a part of the family. It's been very difficult."
'Challenge accepted'
Others think the high street has a bright future ahead, however.
Jonathan Ritchie has opened a shop called Geek Retreat in Lisburn, which sells things like computer games and comic books, but also has a café space where customers can play with the goods they buy.
"Many people have said to me over the last few months, the high street is dead. To that, I say challenge accepted," he said.
"I think people will buy into experiences - we aren't only a retail store, we have the café element where you can sit down with friends face-to-face. Especially after the pandemic, there isn't a better time to open a business like this than now," he added.
Brendan McDowell started selling makeup out of the boot of his car and has now opened two beauty shops in Belfast and Londonderry, creating 80 jobs.
He said they are trying to bring their social media following to the high street.
"I don't think the high street is going anywhere, you've got to accept change. Some businesses don't accept change but, for me, we are moving with it. I think the high street will become a more experiential place."
The pandemic has left a visible mark on our high streets and town centres. But what does the future of retail look like?
Retail expert Kate Hardcastle said she that when she started in the sector 20 years ago she could not image a world "where some of the brand names we lost have disappeared".
"These are the big names that light up the high street, like Debenhams and the Arcadia group.
"It seems almost impossible that this has happened but when you get close to the detail and see how things have evolved I don't think it's a big surprise.
"We deserve high streets of the future and I'm excited about the next generation of high streets we'll see."