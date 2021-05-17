UUP leadership: Nominations to close at midday
Nominations for the next leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) will close later on Monday.
So far the only candidate to have declared is Upper Bann assembly member Doug Beattie.
It comes after Steve Aiken announced his decision to step down as party leader. after less than two years in the job. He said he had taken the party as far as he could.
Nominations for the party leadership close at midday.
Lagan Valley MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) Robbie Butler ruled himself out as a contender last week.
He pledged to support Mr Beattie if elected leader.
Mr Beattie, a retired Army captain who was first elected as an MLA in 2016, said he was the right person to "rekindle the fortunes" of the UUP and give a clear vision for the future.
Mr Aiken had been in charge since November 2019 and will remain so until his successor is found.
He said the party was "not breaking through" and had "not been working as well as it should be".
The UUP has said that after nominations close, the situation "will be reviewed and a further announcement will be made".