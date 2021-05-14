Ballymurphy: Boris Johnson criticised for 'tactless' apology
A former Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister has described the prime minster's response to relatives of the Ballymurphy victims as "tactless".
An inquest found that 10 people who were shot in the wake of an Army operation in Belfast were "entirely innocent".
Families received a written apology from Boris Johnson on Thursday morning.
Sir Richard Needham said the prime minister should have met the families in person.
"To send out an unsigned letter was tactless and did not meet what was needed - and that was for the prime minster to see those relatives who have waited 50 years, for goodness sake," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
On Thursday, relatives spoke of their anger over the written apology.
John Teggart, whose father Daniel was among the victims, said the tone and timing of it was unacceptable.
He said the letter was received minutes before Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis apologised in Parliament for "the events at Ballymurphy" in 1971.
Sir Richard said he was "surprised" Mr Lewis did not insist the prime minster meet with relatives.
He added: "My concern is I do not think the way the prime minister is currently behaving towards Northern Ireland, not only on this issue but on the way he is dealing with the unionists, show that he has much interest or cares about the province."
A prime minster, he said, needs to "be involved and be sensitive, understand the problems and the cultural differences and understand the way communities in Northern Ireland operate".
Sir Richard, who retired as an MP in 1997, said he was concerned that Mr Johnson "doesn't care enough" about Northern Ireland.
"The two prime ministers who cared most were John Major and Tony Blair. There have been a long series of prime minsters over the years who haven't cared enough about Northern Ireland."