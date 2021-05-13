Coronavirus: One Covid-related death and 99 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One additional coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,149.
An additional 99 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,796 individuals.
There were 46 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, three were in intensive care and three were being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 121,323.
Last updated 13 May at 14:30 GMT.
Vaccines
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 1,515,760.
As of Thursday, 989,569 people in Northern Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 526,191 had received two doses.
Last updated 13 May at 14:30 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Eight further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, with the country's death toll rising to 4,937.
Of those deaths, three occurred in March, two took place in February and three in January.
Another 448 people tested positive for coronavirus.
That takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began to 254,013.
There are 109 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland - 34 of them are in intensive care units.
Last updated on 12 May at 18:10 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
As of 10 May, 1,376,583 people in the Republic of Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 506,052 people have received two doses.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 1,882,635.
Last updated on 12 May at 18:10 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland